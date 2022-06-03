ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department will be hosting a STEM day for kids Friday. The event will be held Friday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Metropolitan Forensic Science Center at 5360 2nd St. NW.

From fingerprints, DNA testing and drones, kids will learn how science, technology, engineering and mathematics are involved in police department careers. The event is free for kids ages 11-13, lunch will be provided to the kids. According to the city’s website, the event is now full.