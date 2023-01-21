ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities in Albuquerque are investigating a death. Police responded to a shooting report early in the morning.
According to the Albuquerque Police Department (APD), officers responded to the area of Dallas Street SE and Bell Avenue SE for reports of a shooting. Police said they were called to the scene just before 4 a.m. on Saturday.
Officers found one person who died of a gunshot wound. APD’s Homicide Unit was called to investigate.
No other information is available at this time.