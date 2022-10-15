ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a death. The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) released the information just before noon on Saturday.
APD released a statement to say the Homicide Unit is investigating a death near Central Avenue and Sycamore Street. Not much information is available about the death at the moment, authorities said.