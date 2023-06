ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is once again making it easier to track down your vehicle if it is stolen. The department is holding a VIN etching event Saturday, June 24 at Cabela’s.

Starting at 9:30 a.m., crews will imprint the VIN on your car, pickup, or SUV. The process takes only a few minutes.