ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city’s police department has joined the millions of would-be stars, influencers, and content creators on TikTok. Are you going to follow them?

The account is relatively new. The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) announced the account on Wednesday. They say it’s part of a broader effort to recruit new staff.

“To reach a broader and younger audience, APD also launched a TikTok account to provide a more personal connection to the department, its officers and the executive staff,” the department said in a press release. “A strong emphasis of the account is for recruiting purposes and to show recruits the benefits of joining APD and becoming a part of the Albuquerque Community.”

KRQE News 13 has previously reported on the multi-year shortage of officers within the department. Over the last year, the department has managed to increase staff levels to some extent by offering new training programs and $10,000 hiring bonuses for new cadets.

The department says that in the last year, they’ve also seen a nearly 25% improvement in officer retention. That is, they’ve had fewer officer retirements, resignations, and terminations.

The TikTok account (@abqpolice) only has one video and one follower, as of Wednesday evening. The video features action shots of police offers and a voice-over advertising “a sense of belonging” and “a change of scenery” for new applicants to the force.

The department has also launched local television advertisements. The department says that “applicants stated the diversity of ‘non-traditional’ officers featured in the ads made them feel more accepted and encouraged to apply.”

The hiring push comes on the heels of an easing of federal oversight. For more than seven years, the department has been under monitoring following a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice. On Tuesday, the court announced that APD had met some of the requirements of the settlement and that the department would enter a phase of self-monitoring for about a quarter of the requirements. A court-approved independent monitor continues to monitor APD for other requirements under the agreement.

Police Chief Harold Medina says less scrutiny and oversight could mean more new officers. “We are getting more attention from recruits who may not want to join a department that has been under so much outside scrutiny,” he said in a press release.