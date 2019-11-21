Albuquerque Police Department, Crime Stoppers offer tips to prevent auto theft

Crime happens everywhere, however, Albuquerque struggles with auto theft more than any other city in the country. Albuquerque Police Department’s Crime Stoppers liaison Sonya Marquez, Office of the Superintendent of Insurance Agent Mark Torres, and Commander Josh Brown discuss tips on how you can prevent auto theft.

As the holidays are quickly approaching, law enforcement warns that auto thefts are on the rise. Commander Brown warns residents not to leave your car warming up unattended as they are easy targets for thieves and the crimes are 100% preventable.

During this shopping season, it is also crucial to put all belongings or bags in the trunk where they cannot be seen.

“So OSI got involved with APD in the metro area over three years ago because we had larger insurance companies threatening to raise rates and actually had a couple companies threatening to pull out of the state because of auto theft,” said OSI Agent Mark Torres.

Torres explains that while statistics can fluctuate, in the metro area auto theft has since dropped 36% and insurance agencies are content with what’s happening within the state.

Crime Stoppers features local crimes and fugitives in the hopes of identifying some of the individuals responsible for these crimes. The organization receives anonymous tips on a variety of crimes including auto thefts.

To report a crime to Crime Stoppers call 505-843-STOP or submit a report online.