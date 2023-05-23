ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is cracking down on pedestrian safety – especially for people standing in medians. The department issued 12 citations on Monday, May 22, as they began enforcing the revamped pedestrian safety ordinance that was approved last November.

The ordinance prohibits people from standing on a median smaller than four feet wide on streets where the speed limit is 30 miles per hour or greater. The department is targeting 15 of Albuquerque’s busiest intersections, and signs will be posted at the medians to which the ordinance applies.

According to the city, 14 pedestrians have died in crashes so far this year – doubling the number from the same time last year. “These medians were built to either divide traffic or to give refuge for somebody who gets stuck in the middle of the road. These are not meant for pedestrian traffic. They’re not meant for people to stand,” says APD Cheif Harold Medina.