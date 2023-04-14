ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police said there’s been an increase in crashes from people running red lights. Now, they’re boosting enforcement at key intersections.

From Saturday, April 15 to Friday, April 28, the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) will step up enforcement at 20 intersections around the city. They said they’ll be looking for lawbreakers and will hand out citations as necessary, as they have with similar traffic operations in the past.

“Our license plate operations have been incredibly successful in not only keeping our streets safer but identifying violent wanted offenders who’ve we’ve taken into custody,” APD Chief Harold Medina said in a press release. “Red light runners cause yet another quality-of-life issue for our community, and we are committed to keeping our roadways safe for all of our families.”

Here are the 20 intersections they’re monitoring. Note, APD ranked the list by the highest number of crashes due to red light violations.