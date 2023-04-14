ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police said there’s been an increase in crashes from people running red lights. Now, they’re boosting enforcement at key intersections.
From Saturday, April 15 to Friday, April 28, the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) will step up enforcement at 20 intersections around the city. They said they’ll be looking for lawbreakers and will hand out citations as necessary, as they have with similar traffic operations in the past.
“Our license plate operations have been incredibly successful in not only keeping our streets safer but identifying violent wanted offenders who’ve we’ve taken into custody,” APD Chief Harold Medina said in a press release. “Red light runners cause yet another quality-of-life issue for our community, and we are committed to keeping our roadways safe for all of our families.”
Here are the 20 intersections they’re monitoring. Note, APD ranked the list by the highest number of crashes due to red light violations.
- Menaul Blvd/Frontage Road North and South
- 2nd Street/Frontage West and East
- Coors/Montano Road N.W.
- Osuna/San Mateo at Frontage Roads North and South
- Avenida Cesar Chavez/Interstate 25
- San Mateo/Montgomery N.E.
- All intersection Frontage Roads under Interstate 25
- Lead Ave./Oak and Locust S.E.
- Coal Ave./Oak and Locust S.E.
- Martin Luther King Jr./Oak and Locust S.E.
- Juan Tabo/Interstate 40 N.E.
- Wyoming/Central S.E.
- Louisiana/Interstate 40 N.E.
- 2nd Street/Mountain Road N.W.
- Tramway/Interstate 40 N.E.
- Coors/Dellayne N.W.
- San Mateo/Lomas N.E.
- Montano/Culture N.E.
- Montano/Pan American Freeway N.E.
- San Mateo/Interstate 40 N.E.