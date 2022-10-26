ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Council works to engage in meaningful dialogue between Albuquerque police and the citizens they serve. The primary objective is to build a bridge between the community and APD, which can create better policies within the department.

They are currently looking for board members and they are asking the public to join them. Individuals who are interested will get an opportunity to learn about what APD deals with day to day and can better facilitate communication between APD and the community. Meetings occur on the second Tuesday of every month at the North Domingo Baca Community Center at 6 p.m. For more information, visit their website.