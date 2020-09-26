Albuquerque police chief’s staffer cleared of misspending

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The head of the outgoing Albuquerque police chief’s staff has been cleared of allegations of abusing a city credit card and getting an inappropriate pay raise. The Albuquerque Police Department announced Friday the results of an internal investigation of John Ross, the chief of staff for Chief Mike Geier.

Geier’s secretary in July accused Ross of using the city-issued card for personal purchases like a $2,500 laptop. Geier called for the investigation.

According to the probe, Ross only committed a minor infraction. He did not list the purchase of two items on the card within the required three days of their acquisition.

Geier and his entire executive team had their last day with the department Friday. Geier announced his retirement earlier this month. He has been chief since December 2017. The local police union said rank-and-file officers had lost confidence in him.

Deputy Chief Harold Medina is taking over as acting chief. The city plans to conduct a search for a long-term replacement.