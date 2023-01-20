ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after a car was found submerged in a ditch with the driver dead. APD says officers responded to reports of a crash near Avenida Cesar Chavez and Langham around 10 a.m. Friday.

Police say the vehicle is submerged in a ditch nearby and the driver is dead. APD’s traffic division is investigating the incident. It is unknown how the vehicle became submerged or how the driver died. KRQE News 13 will update when more information becomes available.