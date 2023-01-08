ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police in Albuquerque responded to a shooting report. The emergency response happened Sunday evening.

Albuquerque police said they responded to a scene at Central and University. They didn’t confirm if the incident was a shooting as of 8:30 p.m. However, the University of New Mexico tweeted that the police were responding to a shooting in the area.

More information will be added to this article as it is released.