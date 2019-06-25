Albuquerque police bust suspected storage facility thief

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has busted a thief who just can’t seem to stay out of trouble.

Police say 49-year-old Dwayne Winn was caught trying to break into a truck at the Extra Space Storage near 12th Street and I-40 on Sunday. They say surveillance cameras also show him breaking into three RV’s at the same storage facility the day before.

Back in 2017, police say Winn stole from Maloy Mobile Storage, and then tried to sell the goods during a garage sale. He was quickly arrested.