ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities have already started their first investigation of the year. Albuquerque police said they are investigating a homicide.

According to APD, officers were called to the 7800 block of Central Avenue NE around 5 a.m. Sunday. A man was reported to be lying in the street.

When officers arrived, they claimed they found a dead man, and the Homicide Unit was called to investigate.

No other details have been released.