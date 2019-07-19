Albuquerque Police asking for public input to make bike paths safer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are trying something new to keep people safe on bike trails. They’re hosting a ‘Safe Paths’ event Friday near Montgomery and I-25.

Police say people have reported being harassed and robbed on this bike path. They’re taking a new approach to making this safe for those who use these paths and they’re asking for the public’s input.

Just recently, ‘no loitering’ signs have went up along the path and police say those, along with routine patrols nearby, have already helped significantly. APD is also checking in with area businesses and neighborhood associations to see how they can help make these paths — run by Parks and Recreation — safer for everyone.

Police will be out Friday morning talking to people to get the public’s experience using the bike paths, picking the early morning where they’re most likely to find those who use it to commute to work and recreational cyclists and walkers. The event runs from 6-10 a.m. at the path entrance near the Speedway at Montgomery and I-25.