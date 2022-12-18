ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) has arrested a teenager. They alleged he had a role in his mother’s boyfriend’s death.

On Saturday afternoon, police responded to an apartment in the 1100 block of Coal Avenue SW for a shooting report. APD alleged a man was shot twice in the abdomen at the location. He was identified as Cedric Garcia-Guzman, 39.

After interviewing witnesses and surveillance footage, police tracked down a suspect to an apartment near the 2900 block of Lexington Street NE.

Detectives issued an arrest warrant for Ruben Benavidez, 17, in the murder case. APD’s SWAT team responded to the location and took him into custody without incident.

Police learned Garcia-Guzman was dating Benavidez’s mother. Benavidez allegedly got upset with Garcia-Guzman, and this contributed to the shooting.

Benavidez was taken to the Bernalillo County Juvenile Detention Center for an open count of murder and tampering with evidence.