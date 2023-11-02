ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department arrested 39-year-old Richard Baca Wednesday. Baca is accused in a September 14 shooting and two armed carjacking’s.

According to a criminal complaint, Baca shot Christopher Telles inside a bathroom at CSL Plasma on 4th Street in northwest Albuquerque. Police say he then pulled a gun on a mother and son and stole their car before crashing it about an hour later. Police say a witness tried to block Baca from leaving the scene, but the witness was kidnapped and forced to drive Baca to Tingley park.

Detectives were able to track Baca in the area of Central Ave. and Florida St. Baca attempted to flee from officers, but was taken into custody and booked into Metropolitan Detention Center.