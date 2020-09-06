Albuquerque police arrest man with facial recognition software at grocery store

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque criminal thought he could get away with shoplifting until facial recognition software stopped him in his tracks. Newly released police video shows the moments leading up to his arrest.

In February, facial recognition software at a local grocery store alerted the staff that their crook was back in the building. Albuquerque Police were called to the Albertson’s on Montgomery and San Mateo earlier this year when the store’s front door security camera caught Anthony Sena with the facial recognition software.

Police say Sena has been accused of trespassing and stealing for the last seven years at stores across the metro like Albertson’s, Target, Sportsman Warehouse, and Walmart. This time, police were not going to let him get away.

As officers approached him, he took them on a chase and even narrowly missed getting hit by traffic on Montgomery. The chase didn’t last long as officers arrested him across the street and told him they knew why he was at the grocery store.

Sena played dumb as officers told him he wasn’t allowed to be at the Albertson’s and that he had trespassed. He can be heard pleading with officers asking if he could call his girlfriend and tend to his dog that was left in his car.

According to court records, Sena was only charged with resisting arrest for the incident. The District Attorney’s Office dismissed the case citing there was not enough evidence.

Sena’s still not in the clear, though. Online records show he has two active warrants for not showing up to his court hearings for a shoplifting case and possession of a controlled substance.