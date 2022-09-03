ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man with a history of being arrested has been arrested again. Criminal complaints show the man was arrested Friday night by Albuquerque police.

A criminal complaint stated a woman called police and alleged Norman Robbins, 47, and Karina Enriquez-Ornelas were damaging her vehicle. The caller’s family member told police they saw the two on security footage around the vehicle and went to confront Robbins.

The family member said Robbins blew a substance in his face and pulled a knife on him. The caller went to get help but got into a fight with Enriquez-Ornelas.

Enriquez-Ornelas was charged with car theft and drug possession, while Robbins was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and auto burglary.

Records show this is the third time Robbins has been arrested this year. He faces charges from other cases along with aggravated fleeing, resisting arrest, and battery upon a peace officer.