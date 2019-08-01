Albuquerque police arrest man accused of kidnapping, child abuse

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police say a man in town for a funeral kidnapped a mother and son.

Police were first notified about 47-year-old Devlin Harding during several disturbance calls this week near Candelaria and Morris. During those investigations, police say they learned Harding had lured and woman and her 5-year-old child into the apartment where he was staying.

A criminal complaint states Harding then threatened the mother, tied both of them up, and forced the child to perform an inappropriate act using a banana. The woman told police Harding was called upstairs, and they escaped when he left the room.

One neighbor said Harding had acted strangely over the last few days.

“I saw him across the street and he kept popping door handles, and I thought he had a slim jim and was breaking into cars. So I stepped out and hollered at him assuming he would just take off, and instead he came toward me,” the neighbor said.

Police say Harding was in Albuquerque for his nephew’s funeral. He’s now charged with two counts of kidnapping and child abuse.