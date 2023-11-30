ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested 21-year-old Noah Rodriguez, who is accused of shooting and killing his friend Wednesday.

APD says Rodriguez was confronted by his 24-year-old friend over a female at his home on Albuquerque’s west side. Detectives say the pair got into a physical altercation and the friend punched Rodriguez and put him in a chokehold. Officials said after being released from the chokehold, Rodriguez grabbed a shotgun from his closet and shot and killed the friend.

Police say Rodriguez’s mother and friends were at the house during the shooting and told police the friend was threatening Rodriguez with a knife. Detectives say they determined a knife was placed in the victim’s hand after the shooting to make it appear Rodriguez was being attacked.