ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department’s SWAT Unit has been activated Tuesday in Southeast Albuquerque. Police say an individual is refusing to leave a residence near the 400 block of Broadway Blvd.

Officials say officers have been trying to take the individual into custody since about 6 a.m. No other information is known at this time. KRQE will provide updates as more information is available.