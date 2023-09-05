ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department’s Open Space Division was revived earlier this year. Now, as they’re trying to rebuild the division, officials are giving an update on work they have done in the Bosque in conjunction with Albuquerque Parks and Recreation workers and the Albuquerque Community Safety Department.

Over the last two weeks, they cleaned up 13 camps and removed four weapons from those camps, according to the Albuquerque Police Department (APD). They also issued a handful of citations and made one felony warrant arrest.

The work is part of the Safe Unsheltered Rio Grande Enforcement (SURGE) operation. APD says the goal of the operations is to “protect open spaces and the people who use them.” During the cleanup efforts, two people were offered services through the Albuquerque Community Safety Department, which handles some non-emergency and community safety calls.

APD says they are also looking to hire open space conservation officers. The lateral position offers a $15,000 hiring bonus.