ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Language can sometimes make or break a critical piece of a police investigation, or change how an arrest goes down, and Albuquerque Police officers haven’t always had exact guidance on how to navigate interactions outside of English.

However, the department is now taking a new approach to breaking down the language barrier. “This is the very first time ever that we have this training,” said Joseline Segovia, language access coordinator with the Albuquerque Police Department (APD).

With one of the largest cadet classes the Albuquerque Police Academy has had in a decade, Segovia is pioneering a protocol for police for what to do when dealing with people they may not understand. “The Language Access Program is an initiative to promote equity by ensuring that the Albuquerque Police Department can communicate with people who don’t speak English,” Segovia said, “And that way we ensure that everyone can get the same rights that English speakers normally do.”

The course started Thursday, with Segovia teaching cadets about the language diversity in Duke City and exactly how to proceed if they encounter someone who speaks a different language. The course includes teaching cadets how to look for patterns and recognize the difference between someone who’s not complying and someone who simply doesn’t understand the command.

“We just don’t want to infringe on their rights so I’m teaching them that we do have certified interpreters so that they know and then if an interpreter is not available, that we do have a third party vendor that we use so that they can contact an interpreter in 240 languages over the phone,” Segovia said, via an app called ‘Language Line.’

“I think it’s really important because we have such a diverse, you know, so much diversity here in Albuquerque and people need the police. They’ll at some point need the police and if they can’t communicate with them, don’t feel comfortable with them, they’ll probably feel like they can’t call again,” said Jaquelin Hernandez, Albuquerque Police Academy cadet.

The training includes other tools, too, like language I-D cards police can give out to people they encounter while on duty. “I want people that speak a language other than English to know that they have rights and with the Albuquerque Police Department they can request an interpreter and then with those services to access our department services,” Segovia said.

APD plans to expand this training to all sworn officers and civilian personnel who deal with the public in the future.