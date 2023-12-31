ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are investigating a shooting on Sunday. It was reported around 8 a.m.
According to the Albuquerque Police Department, officers were called to the 9900 block of Ceja Vista Road SW for a shooting.
Three people were found with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing. If more information is revealed, it will be added to this article.