ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department (APD) said a teen suspect in a murder turned himself in. The 13-year-old boy is accused of killing Sydney Wilson, 23.

APD stated Marcos Barela, 13, turned himself in to police on Wednesday after a fatal shooting on Monday.

Authorities said, on Monday, Wilson was looking for her stolen vehicle when she tracked it to an area near Central and Coors. She allegedly tried to confront the teens she found with her stolen vehicle when she was shot and killed.

Barela was taken to the Bernalillo County Juvenile Detention Center for an open count of murder, tampering with evidence, and unlawful handgun possession.

The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office issued a statement about Barela’s custody status. See it below.