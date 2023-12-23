ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that happened Friday evening.

Albuquerque Police Department officers responded to a crash scene around 11 p.m. near Candelaria Road NE and Edith Boulevard NE.

They determined a Geo Tracker was heading west on Candelaria before it hit the center median and lost control. The vehicle spun and hit a light post on the north sidewalk near Candelaria and Franciscan Street NE.

The driver died, and police think speed and alcohol may have contributed to the crash.