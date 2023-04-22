ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting. It happened near Central and Eubank Friday night.
Details are limited, but officers were sent out to the 100 block of Altez Street NE just before 10:30 Friday night. They found a person who had been shot and died.
Homicide detectives are investigating.