ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A person has died after a crash. Albuquerque authorities said a person died after being hit by a vehicle.
Albuquerque police responded to Central and Wyoming for a reported crash. They alleged the crash involved a pedestrian and a vehicle.
The pedestrian died at the hospital, officials said. The intersection is closed.