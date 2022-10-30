ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A person accused of hitting a pedestrian and dragging her down the road has been taken into custody. The police said their Motors Unit responded to the incident early Sunday morning.

The Albuquerque Police Department Motors Unit reported to Pike Street and Coconino Road SE around 3:31 a.m. for a reported crash.

Officials determined there was a house party in the area, and as it was ending, a female (age wasn’t specified) was walking towards her vehicle on the road.

Police alleged a red Mustang driving east on Coconino Road hit the female and dragged her 400 feet before fleeing. She was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Officers were able to find the suspect, and he was taken into custody.

Alcohol is thought to be a factor in the crash. The suspect was taken to the Bernalillo County Juvenile Detention Center. Officials said they have video footage of the crash, and they are still investigating.