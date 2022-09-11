ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police investigated four crashes over the weekend. Three of the crashes occurred on Saturday, and one occurred on Sunday.

A release from the Albuquerque Police Department detailed four separate crash incidents that occurred over the weekend. Some of the crashes left those involved severely injured. Details of the four crashes can be read below.

Crash #1: 1800 block of Chandelle Loop Northeast (Saturday)

Around 3 p.m., the Motors Unit responded to a crash scene in the 1800 block of Chandelle Loop Northeast where a truck had reportedly crashed into two homes.

A witness, a friend of the driver, said the man had been following a friend after helping her purchase a vehicle. The driver was supposed to go to the friend’s home, but he sped up suddenly, passing her.

The witness told police the man drove through a red light and headed west on Rover through Tramway before crashing into a garage. The truck also crashed into the garage wall of a neighboring home.

The witness also told police the driver was diabetic, so he could have been having a medical issue before he ran the red light. The driver was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He is in critical condition, and officials are still investigating.

Crash #2: Tramway Boulevard and Menaul Boulevard Northeast (Saturday)

The Motors Unit responded to a crash around 6 p.m. at Tramway Boulevard Northeast and Menaul Boulevard Northeast.

An investigation determined a motorcycle was heading north on Tramway in the left lane to turn west onto Menaul. An SUV was heading south on Tramway close to Menaul. When the light turned yellow, the motorcycle drove into the intersection, but so did the SUV. This caused the SUV to crash into the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist had critical injuries, and the SUV driver and passenger stayed on the scene for police. The SUV driver is not suspected to have been impaired during the crash, and officials are unsure if speed contributed to the crash.

Crash #3: Central and Utah (Saturday)

A pedestrian and vehicle crash was reported at Central and Utah around 1:30 p.m., so officials responded.

The police alleged a pedestrian was crossing the street in the westbound lanes of Central but not using a crosswalk. A sedan had been heading west on Central when they crashed into the pedestrian. The pedestrian had critical injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The pedestrian had surgery, but officials said he was stable when they checked last.

Police said the driver was unlikely to be speeding or under the influence, and the crash appeared to be due to pedestrian error. They do not think charges will be filed at this time. They are continuing to investigate.

Crash #4: Paradise Boulevard Northwest and Paseo del Norte (Sunday)

Around 2 a.m., the Motors Unit responded to a fatal motorcycle crash at Paradise Boulevard Northwest and Paseo del Norte Northwest.

Police alleged that a man who lived along Paradise Blvd was with a friend drinking. He reportedly wanted to show his friend a new exhaust system that he had installed on his motorcycle.

Information learned through an investigation stated the man turned west onto Paradise Boulevard but lost control and crashed. He was not wearing a helmet, and once Fire Rescue arrived, they pronounced him dead.

The friend stayed at the scene for the police. Officials alleged speed and sobriety contributed to the crash, and they are still investigating.