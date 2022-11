ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A crash was reported by Albuquerque police Sunday evening. They are investigating the incident.

Police said a serious injury crash happened in southeast Albuquerque Sunday.

The crash took place near Central and Mesilla around 7:30 p.m. Officials said the crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No other details have been released as of 8:30 p.m.