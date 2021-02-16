Albuquerque plumbers receive many frozen pipes calls

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After Sunday’s big freeze many people are discovering their pipes are frozen. TLC Plumbing says they have been slammed with calls since Sunday.

Most people finding out they have some type of problem but don’t know how to fix it. “A ton of frozen pipes right now. Not necessarily burst pipes but a lot of no water calls. That water’s freezing in the pipe. Typically we won’t have those ‘hey I’ve got a leak’ until it starts to thaw out, unfortunately,” said Oni Miller, with TLC Plumbing.

TLC says they’re also seeing damage to outdoor spigots. Disconnect your hose from the home and protect the spigot with a cup, rag or insulation. As for your pipes, leave a faucet trickling to keep water flowing and open cabinet doors so the heat can reach those pipes.