Albuquerque plumbers receive many frozen pipes calls

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After Sunday’s big freeze many people are discovering their pipes are frozen. TLC Plumbing says they have been slammed with calls since Sunday.

Most people finding out they have some type of problem but don’t know how to fix it. “A ton of frozen pipes right now. Not necessarily burst pipes but a lot of no water calls. That water’s freezing in the pipe. Typically we won’t have those ‘hey I’ve got a leak’ until it starts to thaw out, unfortunately,” said Oni Miller, with TLC Plumbing.

TLC says they’re also seeing damage to outdoor spigots. Disconnect your hose from the home and protect the spigot with a cup, rag or insulation. As for your pipes, leave a faucet trickling to keep water flowing and open cabinet doors so the heat can reach those pipes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES