Albuquerque pledges support for the Southwest Chief

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is joining an effort to preserve Amtrak routes through the southwest.

Historical rail cars like the one visiting the metro this week, use Amtrak trains to continue the tradition of rail travel. Those trains are funded both by ticket sales and by federal dollars, making support from local politicians vital to the train’s survival.

This week, the Association of Private Rail Car Owners are in Albuquerque raising awareness for the train. “We’re trying to start a coalition of mayors to campaign to keep the train running,” Tony Marchiando of the Cimarron River Sleeping Car said.

Congress approved 50 million dollars last year to help keep the route running.