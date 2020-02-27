Albuquerque Planning Dept. using drones for building rooftop inspections

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque Planning Department’s Building Safety Division is now using drones to complete re-roofing inspections. The drones fly over buildings and take photos of them after re-roofing work has been completed in order to ensure the structure’s safety.

Inspectors then view the images taken from the drone on a computer. The city says this method of inspection is saving taxpayers money as the process is safer and more efficient than previous methods.

“This technology benefits us all,” said Planning Dept. Director Brennon Williams ina press release. “Creating safer ways to perform our jobs without sacrificing the quality of the work, is essential to maintaining the health and well-being of our City staff and the soundness of our built environment.”

Drone inspections also reduce safety risks as employees no longer need to climb ladders to gain access to the rooftops. The City of Albuquerque reports that staff has completed over 758 roof inspections in the first 54 days of operations using the building safety drone.