ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some drivers complain about how hard it can be to park downtown. Nearly 3 dozen spaces are no longer up for grabs for everyday drivers along one downtown area due to a city pilot program that is giving much of the metered parking to city employees.

“They know that we have a lot of customers that come in,” said Owner of Novel Point Coffee, Alex Espinosa.

Novel Point Coffee just opened on First Street in November and owner Alex Espinosa knows just how critical parking can be. “It seems to be disappointing that it’s going to be taken away,” said Espinosa.

That disappointment is over the city’s continued pilot parking program which took away 33 metered spots near his downtown business. Instead, those metered spots turned into permit-only parking for city workers, some nearby businesses, and neighbors.

“We’ve taken meter parking off the western side of 1st street and on some of the side streets from 8 to 5 Monday through Friday. And then having metered parking remaining on the eastern side of First Street. That’s basically been the pilot program since September of 2022,” said Spokesperson for the Municipal Development Department, Mark Motsko.

The change mostly covers First street between Marquette and Lomas and the city is no longer giving out permits. The change happened after the city got rid of 43 spaces in an employee parking lot to make way for a Marquette railroad crossing. With the nearest parking garage being a half-mile away, the city wanted to make it more convenient for workers.

“A lot of the permits that were given out were for city employees who actually need to use their city vehicles to go back and forth doing the job of the city, code enforcement, planning and zoning etc,” said Motsko.

It’s left around 12 metered spaces for everyone else and while that may seem slim, the city mentioned not many people are using those spaces. Motsko added, “They’re all electronic and we can track them by individual heads about how many people are paying meters and everything. We haven’t seen a significant uptick in that time.”

While there are also other paid lots in the area, Novel Point Coffee worries those can fill up fast. Espinosa added, “I do think that this is maybe a little bit too far to the point where its impacting my own business possibly.”

The city said it will review the pilot program in September when it hits the one-year mark. Depending on what they find, they may add some metered parking back in the area.

The city also said those permit-only spots are available for public parking as paid spots after 5 p.m. during the week and on Saturdays.