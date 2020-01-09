Albuquerque photography studio shuts down without notifying customers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque photography studio abruptly shut down and left their customers in the lurch. Now, people are wondering if they’ll even get the photos they paid for.

Those who work in the area say this they were stunned to find an out-of-business sign and the Portrait Innovations studio cleared out. “All these special holidays, let’s say Halloween, Valentine’s, Christmas this place was packed,” says Patricio Jimenez.

Owner of Five Star Burger next door, Patricio Jimenez says he noticed the out-of-business sign on the door last Monday. “It took me by surprise that they put that at the door,” Jimenez says.

It seems the photography chain is disappearing nationwide, leaving some customers without photos they’ve already paid for. One Albuquerque woman expressed her frustration on Facebook saying, “They went bankrupt and didn’t let customers know anything. Guess I won’t be getting my canvas.”

Patrons say the Albuquerque location had problems well before their doors closed permanently. The Better Business Bureau says they’ve received complaints about people being overcharged for services and poor service.

Vanessa Triana says she went there for photos with her husband and daughter before the holidays. “I just wanted to do it stress-free,” Triana says. But she says that didn’t happen.

“She was just not very friendly. She used about seven different backgrounds. She took over 50 pictures of us in four hours while continuously leaving to do other people’s photos,” Triana says. So, instead of a portrait of her family, she’s left with a picture of frustration.

The Portrait Innovations’ website has been disabled, and there is no contact information left for customers. So far, the company has not given any explanation for shutting down.

The Better Business Bureau says if the company has not filed for bankruptcy, the business is still obligated to fulfill the order for goods, services, or give refunds.