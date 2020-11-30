Albuquerque photographers among last to see mysterious monolith

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A mysterious monolith in the Utah desert has people all over the world asking where it came from, and now where did it go? The monolith was found in a remote area of Red Rock last week, and as of this weekend, the statue is gone. Two Albuquerque natives are among the last people to photograph it.

The monolith gained a lot of attention last week after a helicopter pilot with the Utah Department of Safety spotted it. “I think that’s what sparked all the interest, it immediately started and had lore behind it,” said Gavin Malm, an Albuquerque real estate agent and photographer, who was determined to get photos of the mysterious structure.

Friday morning, Malm and his friend Terrance Siemon drove into the Utah desert to snap some pictures of the steel statue. The duo spent a few hours out there, collecting drone footage, photos, and video of their adventure. “Initially when we showed up, we were both kind of bummed with the amount of people,” said Siemon.

Little did they know, they’d end up being among the last to do so. On Saturday morning, the Monolith was gone. As mysteriously as it popped up, it had disappeared. “This would take more than one person, it would take a handful of people to take down,” said Malm.

Some believe the Bureau of Land Management removed it, but Malm says he thinks locals took it, to cut down on foot traffic. “I think they weren’t pleased to see the kind of things that were going on,” said Malm.

In a statement on their Facebook page, the Utah Bureau of Land Managment says it did not remove the structure.