Albuquerque photographer offers free high school senior pictures

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – All of the pomp and circumstance comes with a big price tag. For the second year in a row, two locally owned businesses are covering the cost of senior pictures for any soon-to-be high school graduate in the Metro.

“They cost, I mean, about a grip, a lot of money, like not everyone has that money on them, you know?,” said Trinity Cruz, a senior at Rio Rancho High School.

Cruz is set to graduate in May and works at the Rio Rancho McDonalds on Coors and Southern, which is hosting the free pictures.

“Sometimes people freak out, like, we’re doing pictures at Mcdonalds? It’s like, you’ll like the experience, it’s fun,” said Bryan Spurlock, with Bryan’s Photography.

This is the second year the Garza Family McDonalds is covering the cost of senior pictures taken by Bryan’s Photography.

“We do our best to try and make them laugh the best that we can. We understand you’ve probably been pushed to come get this done,” said Spurlock.

Spurlock and the Garzas know these pictures will likely hang in family homes for years to come and don’t belive commemorating a milestone like this should put families out hundreds of dollars.

“I think it’s very, very good like somebody is stepping up instead of the students having to buy everything,” said Cruz.

February 27 is the last day to take advantage of this deal, offered to any junior or senior in the metro.

The McDonald’s location is 1390 Rio Rancho Blvd SE.

For more information, click here.