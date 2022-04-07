ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Philharmonic has brought music to the Albuquerque area for 49 years. They ask any and everyone to come to listen to them play at no cost to attend. This weekend they are hosting two concerts, one at Immanuel Presbyterian Church on Saturday at 6 p.m., and the second at St. Therese Church on Sunday at 3 P.M. The orchestra will be playing John Williams’ Harry Potter Suit for Orchestra and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3.

The second concert will benefit the St. Therese Church which recently was vandalized. Donations will be taken at the event to fund repairs. This is the first full orchestra concert the Albuquerque Philharmonic has played since February 2020. The Philharmonic is requiring audience members to wear masks to attend.

For more information visit the Albuquerque Philharmonic’s website or their Facebook page.