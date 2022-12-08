ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Celebrating its 50th year, the Albuquerque Philharmonic Orchestra continues to bring accomplished musicians together with a mission to bring high-quality orchestral music to the Albuquerque area. This year, they have a variety of performances that you can catch live and in person.

This year they have added a new guitar solo performance by Jeremy Mayne. The title of the concert is ‘Paris to New Mexico Roundtrip.’ The program will open with French composer Emmanuel Chabrier taking to Spain with his Espana Rhapsody. Local guitar soloist Jeremy Mayne continues the Spanish journey with Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez. That gives way to a reminiscence of visits closer to home in local composer Michael Mauldin’s.

Performances will be Friday, Dec. 9, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. At the UNM Continuing Education Auditorium, 1634 University Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87131. Another will be Saturday, Dec. 10, from 6-7:30 p.m. at V.Sue Cleveland High School Concert Hall, 4800 Cleveland Heights Rd NE, Rio Rancho, NM 87144. Both performances are free. For more information, visit abqphil.org.