ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a call no one wants to get, but it’s a call Gloria Ramirez got on June 1: “I just want you to know there was an accident, and your husband was involved, and it doesn’t look good.”

Her husband of 48 years, David Ramirez, was hit by a speeding Jeep that ran a stop sign at Redlands and Atrisco. A police report stated the vehicle took off seconds later.

“To just leave someone there, it is beyond my comprehension, really, he could have died,” Gloria Ramirez said.

The soon-to-be 70-year-old was taken to UNMH where he stayed for four days, suffering injuries including a broken back. He had already broken his back before during his time serving in the Marines.

“My dad is black and blue, and when I mean black and blue, he’s black and blue from here, down. His back bulges out, he has a bulge about the size of a cantaloupe on his back where it’s broken,” daughter Alisha Montoya said.

As his family said David is lucky to be alive.

“The two witnesses that were there, oh, I can’t describe how grateful I am for them, just being behind my dad and getting him out of the car. I’m grateful for that, that he wasn’t alone,” daughter Lucinda Anaya said.

While his family said he would rather be preaching at his congregation, Agape Outreach Christian Church at Central and Atrisco, he’s stuck at home with a long road to recovery.

Despite it all, they said he’s staying positive. “If he had a chance to talk to whoever did this, he would love them. I can tell you that,” Ramirez said.

His family is staying positive, too. They want whoever did this to know they forgive them.

“If you’re coming from a place of fear, just let us know that we, by all means, forgive you. We are here to help,” Montoya said.

A philosophy, they said, they learned from their dad. “The only reason why we’re really able to forgive is because of what he’s taught us,” Anaya said.

According to the police report, witnesses said the vehicle was a black Jeep Wrangler. It had a turquoise plate including the letters L-I-S-H.

APD said no arrests have been made.