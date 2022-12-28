ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque parks are doing a better job of serving the community, according to rankings from a national group. The nonprofit Trust For Public Land released its park rankings for the 100 largest cities in the U.S.

Albuquerque came in 34th, three slots higher than last year. The factors that scored the most points included the percentage of the city dedicated to parks and the number of residents within a 10-minute walk of a park – especially people of color and those in low-income neighborhoods.

The report also gave the city high marks for its number of dog parks, as well as senior and rec centers.

Where Albuquerque comes up short, the report says, is with relatively low numbers of playgrounds, splash pads, and basketball hoops. The report also ranked the city lower for the amount of money it invests in parks each year.