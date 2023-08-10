ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An international tree climbing competition will be held at Hyder Park in Albuquerque this weekend.

More than 80 professional tree climbers will take part in the tournament-style competition hosted by the Parks and Recreation’s Forestry Section and the International Society of Arboriculture. The event will start on Friday with finals set to take place on Sunday.

Tree climbing competition schedule:

Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Pershing Avenue will be closed during the tree-climbing event and high volumes of traffic are anticipated at Hyder Park and in the surrounding areas. Community members are invited to attend and spectate the tree-climbing events.