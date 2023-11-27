ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Parks and Recreation Department got to play Santa on Monday morning gathering heaps of toys for kids in need. Parks and Rec collected 520 toys, 13 bicycles, and more than $2,000 for the Toys for Tots program hosted by the Marine Corps Reserve.

The goods were gathered during three tournament events held this month for softball, pickleball, and tennis. “The results speak for themselves about the generosity of Albuquerque residents and how we can combine our Parks and Rec programs with the spirit of giving… in this very important holiday season,” said Parks and Rec Director Dave Simon.

This is the department’s first year working with Toys for Tots. To learn more about the program, click this link.