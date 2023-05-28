ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Albuquerque parents have been charged with child abuse after their child overdosed on drugs.

According to a criminal complaint, medical personnel had to use Narcan on the child of 35-year-old David Olivas and 30-year-old Chanel Gallegos.

Gallegos admitted to having used fentanyl in the past but said the drug wouldn’t have been where the baby or the baby’s sister could get to it.

An officer claimed they found fentanyl in a plastic bag that would have been within reach of the children. They also said there were squares of burnt foil, part of a syringe, and the smell of fentanyl in the home.