ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly a year after the closure of Coronado Park, city officials are expected to talk about what’s next for the property made infamous by a continued homeless encampment. Albuquerque city officials are slated to reveal new details about a planned firefighting training facility for the site during a news conference Tuesday.

Coronado Park has sat fenced off and idle since August 2022 when the city closed it to the public. Weeks before its closure, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said the park had become a center for “organized trafficking of narcotics” among other problems.

In a January 6 news conference, Mayor Tim Keller announced the idea of building a public safety training facility on the Coronado Park site. Since then, the city has received some funding for the project.

At Monday’s news conference, city officials are expected to discuss updates about “the new fire station, training site and plans for centralizing special operations divisions” at Coronado Park. According to the release, city officials say new funding is allowing for “planning and development” to move forward on the project.

