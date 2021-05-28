Albuquerque outdoor pools reopen ahead of Memorial Day weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The countdown is officially on as pools in Albuquerque are set to open up ahead of Memorial Day. Of course, there will still be COVID-19 safety measures in place.

This is the first time in over a year that pools will be open for more than just lap swimming. With summer right around the corner, it’s time for pools to make a comeback.

According to the City of Albuquerque’s website, starting on Saturday, May 29, the summer season begins as outdoor pools will reopen. Beginning on May 31, Memorial Day, all pools will reopen.

There will be some COVID guidelines to follow, however. Indoor pools can open at half-capacity and outdoor pools are reopening at 75% capacity.

The City of Albuquerque also has launched a reservation system for the pools so long lines won’t form as people wait to get in. Community members can go online or call to reserve a time.

That system, along with the pools will be up and running ready to go for Saturday. “It’s very warm and inviting, we’ve got this hot sun beaming down on us and nothing beats a pool,” said Aquatics Division Josh Herbert.

The City has hired around 200 lifeguards so far which is just enough to keep all of the City pools and splash pads staffed. Herbert says the City will continue to hire lifeguards throughout the summer.

Herbert is expecting to hit capacity this weekend, but currently, there are still spots available to reserve. City officials say even though there is a chlorine shortage, they are stocked through the summer and have a reliable summer.