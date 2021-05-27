Albuquerque nonprofit celebrates volunteers who supported seniors during the pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Those who helped senior citizens get through the pandemic were celebrated today. Volunteers with AmeriCorps, typically help senior citizens get to and from places like the grocery store and doctors appointments.

But during the pandemic, their role changed. They called senior citizens to make sure they didn’t feel isolated or lonely. “We would talk on the phone and we would laugh and I have a harmonica, so I would play my harmonica or ukulele for them,” volunteer Kit Treewoods said. Today those volunteers where recognized for their work with a celebration at the Barelas Senior Center.