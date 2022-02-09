ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Creating a collaborative space for tango dancers of all levels to learn the dance is what Albuquerque OpenTango strives to do. The organization offers free classes in a relaxed and encouraging environment to make everyone feel comfortable.

Adam Reynold and Simona Fara discussed the Argentine tango classes that are offered and how the community can get involved. The weekly Argentine tango intro class and social dance are at Juno brewery in Albuquerque on Wednesday nights at 7 p.m.

During the social dance, they start with an introductory class for people who have never danced before. They show people the basics of how to tango. People interested in attending the classes should wear shoes that allow them to pivot. For more information visit https://abqopentango.wixsite.com/website